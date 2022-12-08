Angelina Jolie Back On The Dating Scene, Having Fun With Younger Men 6 Years After Brad Pitt Split
Actress Angelina Jolie has been single since her 2016 split from Brad Pitt but sources reveal she’s getting back into the swing of things, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the 47-year-old Hollywood star revealed, “She gets a thrill out of arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts.”
The insider added, “She’s very alpha about the whole thing. She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night,”
The source added that Jolie only hangs out with men she knows through mutual friends. “She’s never going to sign up for apps or take a chance on someone who doesn’t have the seal of approval of someone she trusts,” a source revealed.
In fact, the Eternals actress has been open about her hotel-room meetups before, telling one outlet it was “king of an adult way of having relationships.” She added, “I can feel like a woman and get close to a man but it’s not a relationship that interferes with my family.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, aside from reentering the dating world, Jolie has two massive lawsuits she is involved in at the moment. The first was brought by Pitt who accused her of breaking a promise they made during their marriage.
He accused her of selling off her stake in a French estate they purchased for their children. He said she sold it to a company owned by a Russian Oligarch who is now attempting a “hostile” takeover of the company.
Pitt said Jolie has been refusing to turn over documents as part of the case including the sale contract. Jolie responded by having her company Nouvel file a $250 million countersuit against her ex-husband.
She accused him of attempting to take over control of the French estate and wasting the company’s assets on vanity projects.
On top of that, Jolie is suing the FBI demanding they release records pertaining to its investigation to the infamous plane incident with Pitt in 2016. She accused him of becoming physical with her and their children while intoxicated.
Pitt was never charged over the situation.