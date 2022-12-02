Angelina Jolie Rips Brad Pitt’s Lawsuit Over French Estate As ‘Malicious’ & ‘Part Of A Problematic Pattern’
Angelina Jolie trashed Brad Pitt’s lawsuit against her accusing her of breaking a promise they made during their marriage — calling it both "frivolous" and "malicious", RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jolie, 47, and her legal team provided an update to the legal battle this week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt, 58, sued his ex-wife after she sold off her stake in a $164 million French estate named Chateau Miraval S.A., which they purchased while married.
The Bullet Train actor said they had planned for the estate, which includes a vineyard, to be a family business for their children. He claimed to have spent a substantial amount of time and money into turning it into a successful company.
Pitt said they both agreed not to sell their stake without the other’s approval.
The couple has been attempting to settle their bitter divorce ever since Jolie filed in 2016. Pitt said his ex was initially cordial in their negotiations, but things have turned icy over the years.
In 2021, he said Jolie said she wanted to sell her interest in Chateau Miraval S.A. due to her personal objections to owning an alcohol company. Pitt claimed they were working on finding a buyer until a decision came down in their custody battle in his favor.
The actor said Jolie then ceased talks over the vineyard and sold her stake to a company called Tenute del Mondo. The business is owned by a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler.
Pitt said Shefler has attempted a “hostile” takeover of the company and wants the sale invalided.
Jolie’s company Nouvel countersued Pitt for $250 million. It said the star had wasted the company’s assets by spending money on vanity projects and making bad business decisions.
The Girl Interrupted star doesn’t believe she needed Pitt’s approval to make the sale.
In newly filed documents, Jolie labels Pitt’s claims as “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern.”
“Pitt's allegations that he and Ms. Jolie had a secret, unwritten, unspoken contract to a consent right on the sale of their interests in the property is directly contrary to the written record and, among other legal defects, violative of the Statute of Frauds and public policy,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, aside from the lawsuit over Chateau Miraval S.A., Jolie is still fighting the FBI over the release of records related to its investigation into Pitt after their infamous 2016 private plane altercation.