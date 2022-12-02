Angelina Jolie Rips Brad Pitt’s Lawsuit Over French Estate As ‘Malicious’ & ‘Part Of A Problematic Pattern’

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt, 58, sued his ex-wife after she sold off her stake in a $164 million French estate named Chateau Miraval S.A., which they purchased while married.

The Bullet Train actor said they had planned for the estate, which includes a vineyard, to be a family business for their children. He claimed to have spent a substantial amount of time and money into turning it into a successful company.

Pitt said they both agreed not to sell their stake without the other’s approval.