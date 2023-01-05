'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance
Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.
Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other climb back up the political food chain — no matter how it impacts The Donald. Both Cuomo and Conway have fallen from their lofty perches.
The former governor, 65, has been desperately trying to rebuild his shattered reputation since being forced to resign after multiple women claimed he sexually harassed them during his administration — charges he vehemently denied.
Meanwhile, Conway, 55, is still trying to recover from the fallout over being a senior advisor to Trump, who is now being politically eviscerated by multiple scandals, including his handling of top secret federal documents, tax fraud, and his role in the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
"Kellyanne is looking to latch onto a political resurrection that will make her look like a kingmaker once more," dished the source. "She is beyond ambitious, and Cuomo is a narcissist she feels she can help mold for a comeback — maybe even a White House run."
Those close to Trump and Cuomo say the men are more alike than they'd like to admit.
- Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
- ‘Myths That Have Been Created’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Testifies Ivanka Trump & Hope Hicks Had No Control Over Ex-Prez Donald
- Alyssa Farah Griffin SLAMS Ex-WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany As 'A Liar & An Opportunist' Over 'Stolen 2020 Election' Claims
Not only have they been rooted in scandals, but many believe they have similar traits.
"Their hubris, their narcissism, the fact that they both come from families with domineering fathers — there is this weird symbiosis that exists between Cuomo and Trump and the way they act,” said Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, who went to jail for protecting the ex-president's "dirty deeds."
Cohen claimed both of their egos are enabled by the same type of people.
“The Michael Cohens of his world did it,” Cohen stated. “There’s this similarity in his ego that’s painfully reminiscent of my days protecting Donald Trump. I’m certain it wasn’t easy for the governor’s protectors, either.”
Conway left Trump's administration at the end of summer 2020. She admitted he lost the election to Joe Biden and slammed him in her book, sparking an all-out war with the ex-president.
“Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election. If she had, I wouldn’t have dealt with her any longer — she would have been wrong — could go back to her crazy husband,” Trump wrote on his social media network, Truth Social, in May. “Writing books can make people say some very strange things. I wonder why?”