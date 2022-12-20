'Both Of Them Are In A War Of Relevance': Odd Couple Andrew Cuomo & Kellyanne Conway Have Dinner Together In NYC Despite Political Differences
Andrew Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway were spotted having dinner together in New York City this week without their significant others, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pair were seen together late Monday night leaving an Italian restaurant in the Upper East Side.
Although Cuomo refused to comment on the relevance of the pair’s late-night dinner date, he was seen waving Conway goodbye before the two parted ways.
The pair’s time together Monday night came as a sudden surprise, particularly following Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York in August 2021 and Conway’s past professional career working as a top advisor to former President Donald Trump.
According to the New York Post, one source indicated Cuomo and Conway’s dinner this week came as “both of them are in a war of relevance.”
“She’s on the downfall given her role with the former president and he has had his problems,” the source said regarding Conway before targeting Cuomo.
“He would decry the folks that worked with President Trump, and now he dines among them,” the source continued. “What’s next, Mar-a-Lago?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cuomo was forced to resign as governor in August 2021 following a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him.
The 65-year-old Democratic politician became a regular face of the Covid-19 pandemic when he helped his state navigate through the devastating health crisis in its earliest stages.
Conway became a national presence in 2016 when she served as then-candidate Trump’s presidential campaign manager. She then became the first woman to have run a successful U.S. presidential campaign when Trump won the election against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
Conway continued to serve as a senior counselor to Trump until she departed the Trump Administration in August 2020 – just weeks before the election between the then-president and then-candidate Joe Biden.
Most recently, Conway made headlines when she sat for a deposition with the January 6 House Select Committee investigating the January 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol Building.
Conway’s deposition with the House committee came in late November, just days before the committee recommended at least four criminal charges against the former president for his alleged role in inciting the deadly January 6 riot.