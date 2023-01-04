'He Needs To Stick To His Own Story': Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter SLAMS Prince Harry, Accuses Sussexes Of 'Stealing' His Words For Profit
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter ripped into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, accusing the estranged royals of "stealing" her grandfather's famous words to "make millions." Ndileka Mandela, 57, warned the Duke of Sussex that he needs to "stick to his own story," adding it's "deeply upsetting" that they quoted him and used iconic footage of the anti-apartheid activist in their Netflix show Live To Lead "without the Mandela family benefiting," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"That's chalk and cheese, there is no comparison," Ndileka said in a new interview. "I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather's quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them."
Speaking to The Australian, she urged Harry to stop piggybacking off her grandfather's success.
"I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the Royal Family. Grandad rebelled against an arranged marriage to find his own path in life.
"But it comes at a price, you have to then fund your own life, I've made peace with people using granddad's name but it's still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens," she continued.
"Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story, what relevance does grandad's life have with his?"
Ndileka questioned whether Harry or Meghan had ever met her grandfather before his death in 2013.
"I don't believe he nor Meghan have ever properly met granddad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting," she stated.
Her comments were in response to the release of Live To Lead, which was co-produced by the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Harry and Meghan are listed as executive producers on the project.
In the trailer, Harry said the show "was inspired by Nelson Mandela." He also quoted Mandela, leaving his wife to finish the meaningful words.
"What counts in life is not the mere fact that we’ve lived," Harry said. Meghan then appeared on the screen to say, "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."
The Mandela-inspired program falls under Harry and Meghan's $100 million deal with Netflix, along with the docuseries about their life after leaving the palace and their turbulent relationship with the royal family.