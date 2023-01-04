'He Needs To Stick To His Own Story': Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter SLAMS Prince Harry, Accuses Sussexes Of 'Stealing' His Words For Profit

"I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the Royal Family. Grandad rebelled against an arranged marriage to find his own path in life.

"But it comes at a price, you have to then fund your own life, I've made peace with people using granddad's name but it's still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens," she continued.

"Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story, what relevance does grandad's life have with his?"