‘I Ain’t That Small Spoon’: Todd Chrisley Denies Love Affair With Male Ex-Business Partner Who Testified Against Reality Star In Court

On the podcast, Todd took time out to address Mark’s claims that he made while testifying as part of the criminal case. On the stand, Mark told the jury that he had a tryst with Todd while he was married to Julie in the early 2000s. Further, he said he helped Todd carry out his financial crimes.

“What insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock,” Todd said.