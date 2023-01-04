‘I Ain’t That Small Spoon’: Todd Chrisley Denies Love Affair With Male Ex-Business Partner Who Testified Against Reality Star In Court
Convicted criminal Todd Chrisley has come out swinging against his ex-business partner Mark Braddock over accusations they had a love affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Todd, 53, appeared on his Chrisley Confessions podcast with his son Chase, 26. Todd and his wife Julie are set to report to prison later this month after being found guilty of fraud and tax evasion.
On the podcast, Todd took time out to address Mark’s claims that he made while testifying as part of the criminal case. On the stand, Mark told the jury that he had a tryst with Todd while he was married to Julie in the early 2000s. Further, he said he helped Todd carry out his financial crimes.
“What insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock,” Todd said.
The reality star said Mark looked like “a toad” and “someone that looks like a thumb.”
“Someone who says he’s only had sex with his wife and me,” he added.
Todd accused Mark of changing his story over time. “Let me you tell something. I could understand if you’d have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that,” he said. “There have been many who have been d–--notized by your daddy,” Todd said to Chase.
“I ain’t that small spoon at Baskin-Robbins. I’m the whole scoop. You don’t get to just sample here,” Todd continued.
“That is the one thing that is the most insulting. To say that I couldn’t pull something better than that… there’s better to be had by Todd Chrisley than that,” he added. Todd and Julie have been married since 1996 and share three children.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and will have to serve 16 months of probation once released. Julie was sentenced to 7 years behind bars with 16 months of probation after she is released.
The couple’s son Chase and daughter Savannah have stood by their parent’s side throughout the criminal case.