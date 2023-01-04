Russian Escorts Suffer DRAMATIC DROP In Clientele As Young Soldiers Are Drafted To Fight In Vladimir Putin's War Against Ukraine
Russian escorts have suffered a dramatic drop in business and clientele since Vladimir Putin first declared war against Ukraine nearly one year ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development comes as hundreds of thousands of young Russian men have either been drafted into Ukraine under Putin’s orders or fled the country to avoid being mobilized onto the frontlines of the ongoing war.
But while sanctions and a lack of workers have plummeted Russia’s economy over the past 12 months, other businesses have suffered heavy blows to their earnings due to the newfound lack of clientele using their services.
According to Daily Star, Russian escort services have been hit the hardest following Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine – particularly over the lack of clients but also because of political differences between the clients and the workers.
“At first, after February 24, there were noticeably fewer people willing to participate,” said Taisiya Blanch, the co-founder of a Moscow-based escort service. “Society was experiencing intense levels of stress — nerves were shot.”
Another Russian escort service revealed their earnings fell by a whopping 30% after the war first started, and earnings continued to fall as far as 50% as the war continued.
Even more shocking are other reports indicating certain escort services have boomed in the areas located around Russian training camps, while "living in the moment" attitudes have created a surge in “sex parties” and “swinging sessions.”
“There has been a reassessment of values,” said another woman, identified only as Kristina, who helps provide human right assistance to Russian escorts. “There was a boom in hasty marriages.”
“Some were for the war, some were against it,” she continued, “some girls even lost regular customers due to the fact that they did not see eye to eye.”
In one surprising instance, an escort service reportedly launched a “publicity stunt” in which Russian men could hire Russian escorts dressed in Ukrainian military garb and “punish” the escorts while pretending they were enemy soldiers.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the dramatic drop in escort services across Russia as a result of Putin’s war comes as the 70-year-old leader is increasingly more ostracized from the rest of the world.
Although Russia has mostly been banned from international competitions, the country is still allowed to participate in the 2023 Miss Universe pageant scheduled to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14.
Anna Linnikova, 22, is set to represent Russia in the competition that will see her facing off against Ukraine’s 28-year-old Viktoria Apanasenko.