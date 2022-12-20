Your tip
Todd & Julie Chrisley Leaning On Family, Faith & Therapy In Final Weeks Before Reporting To Prison

Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 19 2022, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Todd and Julie Chrisley are living their final weeks as free people by soaking up their most cherished things — family, faith, and themselves, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The convicted fraudsters' daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, revealed how her reality TV parents are spending their last Christmas before turning themselves into prison next month.

Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years at separate Florida prisons. The family's patriarch has been ordered to fulfill his 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola, while his wife awaits to find out if she'll be incarcerated at FCI Coleman or FCI Tallahassee.

The judge had reportedly recommended Julie to FCI Coleman, despite it being known for housing male inmates. If Coleman is full — or doesn't work out — she'll head to Tallahassee, which is most likely the case.

When asked how they will be filling their remaining days out of the slammer, Lindsie said, "My parents regularly say, and I believe they've said on their podcast as well, that at this time it's basically living every day like it's your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville."

However, they won't get much face time with Lindsie, whose biological mom is Todd's ex-wife, Teresa Terry.

"Of course, I'm spending time with my parents over the phone because I also have shared custody [with my ex-husband William Campbell]. So I don't have the luxury of being able to just pick up and go to Nashville and be there until January," she told People.

Lindsie also claimed her parents "are definitely dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children."

Despite their best efforts, the upcoming holidays will be a struggle for the family as they are "adjusting to what is now our new normal."

RadarOnline.com told you first — if Julie gets what she wants, she'll be headed to a low-security facility that offers baking classes and yoga sessions.

Source: Mega
The disgraced Chrisley Knows Best stars might be at least three hours away from each other when they report to prison on January 17 but they will still be able to communicate.

We obtained the Federal Bureau of Prison's rules for correspondents between inmates revealing Todd and Julie will be able to write letters, send emails, and possibly mail each other packages behind bars — with their wardens' approvals.

RadarOnline Logo

