Julie Chrisley Hopes To Serve Time At Low-Security Prison Offering Yoga Classes & Baking Sessions

FCI Tallahassee is a low-security prison, and it's a short, three-hour drive from where her soon-to-be incarcerated husband, Todd Chrisley, will lay his head when they turn themselves in on January 17.

Julie will be required to wake up every day at 6 AM to make her bed. She'll also be required to hold down a prison job, like scrubbing toilets, folding laundry, or working in the kitchen. If she's lucky, the Chrisley Knows Best star might even be able to work alongside Maxwell for a cush job in the library.