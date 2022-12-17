Julie Chrisley Hopes To Serve Time At Low-Security Prison Offering Yoga Classes & Baking Sessions
Prison life will be a breeze for Julie Chrisley — if she has her way. The reality star-turned-convicted fraudster, 49, is hoping to spend time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, which also houses notorious sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. RadarOnline.com can reveal that if Julie gets her wish, she'll be able to pass the time by bonding with her prison pals over yoga and baking sessions.
FCI Tallahassee is a low-security prison, and it's a short, three-hour drive from where her soon-to-be incarcerated husband, Todd Chrisley, will lay his head when they turn themselves in on January 17.
Julie will be required to wake up every day at 6 AM to make her bed. She'll also be required to hold down a prison job, like scrubbing toilets, folding laundry, or working in the kitchen. If she's lucky, the Chrisley Knows Best star might even be able to work alongside Maxwell for a cush job in the library.
Julie's attorney asked the judge to assign her to Tallahassee at her sentencing. The laid-back prison allows inmates plenty of time outside and loads of extracurricular activities. Some believe it sounds more like a summer camp than a correctional facility.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that besides being out of her cell for work periods, Julie and her new friends will be able to play softball, flag football, and frisbee. Todd's wife will also be permitted to enjoy yoga classes.
The reality TV star might be retiring from the spotlight amid her prison sentence, but she'll be able to pick up a new set of skills. We've learned Julie will be offered the opportunity to take part in apprenticeships in electricity, plumbing, horticulture, and baking.
Despite begging for Tallahassee, the judge had reportedly recommended Julie to FCI Coleman, although it's known for housing male inmates. If Coleman is full — or doesn't work out — she'll be headed to Tallahassee, which is most likely the case.
Regardless of where Julie ends up, RadarOnline.com has discovered she'll be able to communicate with her husband, who will be stationed at FPC Pensacola — as long as their wardens approve.
We obtained the Federal Bureau of Prison's rules for correspondents between inmates revealing Todd and Julie will be able to write letters, send emails, and possibly mail each other packages behind bars.
Todd was sentenced to 12 years, and Julie was handed 7 after the reality TV couple was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.