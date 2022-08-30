Nelson Mandela's Grandson Scolds Meghan Markle For Comparing Reaction To Harry Marriage To Activist's Release From Prison

"I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter. I was scared to go out," she told The Cut, noting a cast member from South Africa had approached her for a heart-to-heart.

Markle shared, "He looked at me, and he's just like light. He said, 'I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.'"

Within the article, it stated she knows "she's no Mandela, but perhaps even telling me this story is a mode of defense."

Mandla, for his part, said Markle's nuptials to Harry were in no way comparable to the 1990 release of the anti-apartheid campaigner after 27 years in jail.