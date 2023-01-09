Idaho Murders: Quadruple Homicide Suspect Bryan Kohberger Spotted At Vigil — 17 Days After Their Deaths, Online Sleuths Claim

"The blue coat guy at the vigil for the slain Idaho college students appears to have identical profile as Bryan Kohberger being escorted into court today," one social media user posted via Twitter. "The side-by-side looks 100% to me!"

Screengrabs from a video filmed that day showed the man standing in the back of the room with his hands tucked into his pockets.

"Same weak chin, same long nose, same hollowed out eyes and same height of hairline. It's Bryan at that vigil!" another person tweeted about his profile.