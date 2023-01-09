Idaho Murders: Quadruple Homicide Suspect Bryan Kohberger Spotted At Vigil — 17 Days After Their Deaths, Online Sleuths Claim
Online sleuths believe they spotted murder suspect Bryan Kohberger at the vigil held for the University of Idaho students he's accused of killing on November 13, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Images captured at the event on November 30 show a man with a likeness to the 28-year-old criminology student standing inside the University of Idaho's William H. Kibbie-ASUI Activity Center as friends and alumni paid their respects.
"The blue coat guy at the vigil for the slain Idaho college students appears to have identical profile as Bryan Kohberger being escorted into court today," one social media user posted via Twitter. "The side-by-side looks 100% to me!"
Screengrabs from a video filmed that day showed the man standing in the back of the room with his hands tucked into his pockets.
"Same weak chin, same long nose, same hollowed out eyes and same height of hairline. It's Bryan at that vigil!" another person tweeted about his profile.
Meanwhile, other online sleuths were not so convinced, claiming the man's resemblance to Kohberger was not enough to confirm it was him.
"Looks like a different guy who is older. Hairline doesn't look right," one assessed. "Dude in blue has a receding hairline and his ears are slanted. At first I thought it was him, but looking at these pics side by side, definitely not," another chimed in.
Kohberger remains in custody after being extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho following his arrest on murder charges for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.
Kaylee's grieving father, Steve Goncalves, previously said that part of the reason his family had held off on a funeral service was their fear that the killer would attend.
New details have since emerged from a newly unsealed probable cause affidavit detailing the prosecution's case against Kohberger, including that DNA matching his was found on a knife sheath close to the bodies of Maddie and Kaylee.
The documents also detailed how a surviving roommate, Dylan Mortensen, came face-to-face with a masked man believed to be Kohbegrer.