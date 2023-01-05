Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Applied For Police Department Internship Before University Of Idaho Slaying, Court Documents Reveal

The investigators kept an eye on Kohberger for some time and even sent agents down to his parent’s house to take trash — which they used to help match Kohberger’s DNA.

“On December 27, 2022, Pennsylvania Agents recovered the trash from the Kohberger family residence located in Albrightsville, PA. That evidence was sent to the Idaho State Lab for testing. On December 28,2022, the Idaho State Lab reported that a DNA profile obtained from the trash and the DNA profile obtained from the sheath, identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of Suspect Profile. At least 99.9998% of the male population would be expected to be excluded from the possibility of being the suspect's biological father,” the filing read.

Kohberger arrived in Idaho yesterday and will soon face a judge.