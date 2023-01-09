What She Faces In Prison: 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Will Not Get Conjugal Visits, Will Be Allowed To Kiss Her Husband
Jen Shah will still be able to keep her marriage alive in prison, but she'll have to control herself or face the consequences. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that kissing is permitted at the minimum security prison in Texas where The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has been ordered to serve her 6.5-year sentence.
As this outlet reported, Shah was slapped with 6.5 years, or 78 months, behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly. Based on the judge's order, the Bravolebrity will surrender on February 17 at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.
Despite being an inmate, she'll have plenty of freedom when it comes to visitation hours.
RadarOnline.com has obtained FPC Bryan's visitation regulations that outline what Jen and Coach Shah will be allowed to do if he makes the 21-hour drive to visit her in prison — and lip-locking is a-ok.
"A handshake, embrace, or kiss, as a greeting or farewell, is permitted within the limits of acceptable conduct upon arrival and departure of visitors," the rule guide states.
However, there will be a punishment if Jen or Coach take their PDA too far.
"Other physical contact is prohibited and will be deemed just cause for termination of the visit," the regulations read. "When the visit is terminated due to unacceptable conduct, the concerned inmate may receive disciplinary action."
Despite the lax rules at the Texas facility, "conjugal visitation is not permitted within any BOP facility." Sorry, Coach.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Shah is out for Season 4 of RHOSLC since she'll likely be in prison by the time filming begins. Despite the rumors, sources told us the show has not been put on pause.
We've confirmed no contracts have been given out — but we're told that's completely "normal" because Bravo usually waits until after the reunion, which hasn't even aired yet.
"Just because contracts haven't been given out doesn't mean they are scrapping the show," one insider spilled.
The RHOSLC star and her assistant Stuart Smith were both arrested in 2021.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, many of Jen's victims "suffered significant financial hardship and damage" and "were defrauded over and over again until they had nothing left."
Stuart has yet to be sentenced.