What She Faces In Prison: 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Will Not Get Conjugal Visits, Will Be Allowed To Kiss Her Husband

As this outlet reported, Shah was slapped with 6.5 years, or 78 months, behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly. Based on the judge's order, the Bravolebrity will surrender on February 17 at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

Despite being an inmate, she'll have plenty of freedom when it comes to visitation hours.