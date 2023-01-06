Jen Shah Out Of 'RHOSLC' Due To Prison Sentence, Season 4 Not Canceled Despite Reports
Bravoholics will be losing Jen Shah, but they can still hold onto hope for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returning for Season 4. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that there's no truth to the rumors the show will be put on pause — but Shah won't be on it because she'll already be in prison.
Sources confirm to RadarOnline.com that no contracts have been passed out, but that's "normal" because Bravo usually waits until after the reunion, which hasn't even aired yet. "Just because contracts haven't been given out doesn't mean they are scrapping the show," one insider told us.
The same goes for a filming date.
We're told the rumor that filming has been "pushed to February" is not true — the network has not set a date, which we've been assured is also normal protocol at this stage in the game. However, regardless of Bravo's stance on Shah, she can't participate in Season 4 from prison, so there's no way she'll be making a return.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Season 4 hasn't been picked up by Bravo yet, but that doesn't mean it's not coming back. "It just takes time," one insider spilled.
As this outlet reported, Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years, or 78 months, in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly. The Bravolebrity has been ordered to surrender on February 17. According to reports, she'll be going to a prison somewhere in the Texas area.
“My intention is to impose a sentence of 78 months of incarceration and other conditions. Any formal objection to the procedure? Guideline range [from] 135 to 168 months. I sentence you to 78 months,” Judge Stein said during sentencing.
The RHOSLC star and her assistant Stuart Smith were both arrested in 2021.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, many of Shah's victims "suffered significant financial hardship and damage" and "were defrauded over and over again until they had nothing left."
Stuart has yet to be sentenced.