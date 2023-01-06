'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years Behind Bars After Pleading Guilty To Fraud For Scamming Elderly

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah sobbed as she was sentenced to 78 months behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Shah, 49, found out her prison fate after requesting a reduced prison sentence of three years, while the United States government recommended a sentence of 10 years behind bars.

The Bravolebrity must surrender to authorities on February 17, 2023.