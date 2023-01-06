'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years Behind Bars After Pleading Guilty To Fraud For Scamming Elderly
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah sobbed as she was sentenced to 78 months behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Shah, 49, found out her prison fate after requesting a reduced prison sentence of three years, while the United States government recommended a sentence of 10 years behind bars.
The Bravolebrity must surrender to authorities on February 17, 2023.
Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith's legal battle began in March 2021 when they were both arrested for their alleged roles in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims, many of whom were elderly.
In court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, it was stated that "many of those people suffered significant financial hardship and damage" and the victims "were defrauded over and over again until they had nothing left."
Shah and Smith had both originally pleaded not guilty on all counts, but the TV personality later changed her plea in July.
Prior to her sentencing hearing, the embattled reality star's husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., pleaded with the judge in a lengthy letter exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com to give her a lenient sentence.
Sharrieff explained that Shah is a devoted mother, wife, and member of the community, noting how she sewed masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and donated dresses so that "underprivileged girls" could feel their best while attending prom.
He claimed his wife's crimes were a result of her own very poor choices, but also her decision to develop business relationships with "awful people." Sharrieff added that she "took the first huge step" and took responsibility her own wrong-doing by accepting a guilty plea.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, one of her victims wrote their own letter to the court stating, "I can't begin to tell you the emotional, mental, physical and financial anguish this has put on me, as well as my family."
She added, "I almost lost everything that I worked for, as well as my life and almost cost me my marriage as well as ruining my kid's lives for eternity. What I thought started out to be an investment in a company that I could pass on to my children if the business got off the ground successfully, ended up almost ruining ALL OF OUR LIVES."