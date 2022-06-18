"Savannah disclosed on air that her husband did consulting work for Depp's law firm. She did so in the interest of transparency because she was interviewing his clients. It had no impact on the interviews she conducted or on our reporting," an NBC News executive told DailyMail, elaborating on the journalistic faux pas.

"The fairness of each interview speaks for itself," the exec continued. "Most importantly, before they agreed to the interviews, all parties, including Heard's team and Depp's team, were advised of Savannah's husband's work, which was for the firm, not the firm’s client. With full knowledge and understanding, each chose to be interviewed by Savannah, not another journalist or network."