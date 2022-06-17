Bombshell Evidence! Amber Heard Pulls Out Her Therapist's Notes In Attempt To Prove She Did Report Alleged Abuse By Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard has been working overtime to convince the public she's not the manipulative monster her ex-husband Johnny Depp portrayed her to be in court.

The 36-year-old pulled out years of notes taken by her therapist starting way back in 2012. NBC News released the latest clip of Heard’s interview with Savannah Guthrie where the actress pulled out a binder “worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 … that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to.”