Larry King’s Widow Shawn Sued Over Alleged $67k Debt To Ex-Business Managers Weeks After Filing Bombshell $100 Million Lawsuit

Late TV host Larry King’s widow Shawn has been slapped with court papers over an alleged five-figure debt, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the firm Blouin & Company has filed a countersuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. Earlier this year, Shawn filed a $100 million lawsuit against the company accusing them of conspiring against her and working with Larry’s son Larry Jr.