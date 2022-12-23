Larry King’s Widow Shawn Sued Over Alleged $67k Debt To Ex-Business Managers Weeks After Filing Bombshell $100 Million Lawsuit
Late TV host Larry King’s widow Shawn has been slapped with court papers over an alleged five-figure debt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the firm Blouin & Company has filed a countersuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. Earlier this year, Shawn filed a $100 million lawsuit against the company accusing them of conspiring against her and working with Larry’s son Larry Jr.
In the new lawsuit, Bouin & Company accused Shawn of breach of contract. The company said Larry hired it in 2002 to act as his financial manager for his businesses along with him and Shawn.
The couple agreed to pay $14,500 a month for all services. The suit said after Larry’s death in January 2021, the firm continued to provide financial services to Larry’s businesses and to Shawn personally.
The suit said Shawn has not paid the invoices for those services. In May 2021, the firm said Shawn terminated the contract with Blouin & Company and refused to pay the $67k.
Now, the firm accuses Shawn of breach of contract and are demanding the full amount plus interest.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in her lawsuit, Shawn claimed the firm of working with Larry’s son after the TV broadcaster’s death — as Larry Jr. and Shawn fought over control of Larry’s estate.
Weeks after his death, Larry Jr. went to court to become the administrator Larry’s estate. He submitted a document that he claimed his father signed before his death which amended his will. The amendment said all of Larry’s assets were to be distributed to his children. As part of the battle, the firm submitted a declaration in support of Larry Jr. which Shawn saw as a betrayal.
“The Blouin Defendants led a fraudulent and malicious conspiracy to steal money from their own client, Mrs. King, and deprive Mrs. King from her rights and interests in the estate of her late husband,” the suit read.
Shawn accused the firm of helping third parties hide money from her and said they were aware of a secret bank account Larry held. However, they denied the accusations and said they weren’t aware of the account until Shawn discovered it.