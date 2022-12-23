Vin Diesel Stressed Out Over Massive Budget For ‘Fast X’: Sources
Action star Vin Diesel is said to be stressed to the max trying to keep the latest installment of the blockbuster Fast and Furious franchise on track, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The overheated $200 million budget for Fast X has reportedly doubled, making it the most expensive movie ever filmed! And insiders said the growing financial risk, along with Vin, 55, throwing his weight around, has tanked his popularity in Hollywood.
“Vin is simultaneously the greatest star Universal Pictures has ever had and their biggest headache!” declared an insider.
“The Fast and Furious franchise is important to the whole industry, and Vin doesn’t let anybody forget it,” the source added.
But that kind of power can spin out of control when the movie hits unforeseen speedbumps, like the replacement of director Justin Lin with The Transporter helmsman Louis Leterrier, which cost many millions.
“Filming had to shut down while that process took place, which added to the budget,” revealed a source. “And the multiple Oscar winners in the case — including Brie Larson and Charlize Theron — don’t provide any discounts to be in this franchise. “It all adds up to a lot of money as well as a lot of pressure on Vin.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the production drama, sources said Vin has been jealous of his old co-star The Rock’s success in the superhero film Black Adam.
“Vin tries so hard to be the man that other men want to be and women want to be with, but he’ll always be in The Rock’s shadow,” said a source.
“His ego is extremely fragile and he can’t shake the feeling that Dwayne’s the better man,” the insider added.
Vin and The Rock have been feuding ever since they butted heads on the set of Fast 8 in 2016. The Rock went off on Instagram calling out Vin for being too “chicken s---” to confront him face to face.
Sources claimed the two had issues on set due to Vin making creative decisions in his role as executive producer.