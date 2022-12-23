Vin Diesel Stressed Out Over Massive Budget For ‘Fast X’: Sources

Action star Vin Diesel is said to be stressed to the max trying to keep the latest installment of the blockbuster Fast and Furious franchise on track, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The overheated $200 million budget for Fast X has reportedly doubled, making it the most expensive movie ever filmed! And insiders said the growing financial risk, along with Vin, 55, throwing his weight around, has tanked his popularity in Hollywood.