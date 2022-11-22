‘Shattering His Precious Ego’: Vin Diesel Losing it Over Enemy The Rock’s Box Office Success
Bitter Vin Diesel can’t shake his jealousy toward Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — and it’s shattering his precious ego, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources spill the pint-sized actor, 55, has been feeling the burn after his former Fast & Furious costar The Rock, 50, smashed the box office with his latest thriller, Black Adam.
“Vin tries so hard to be the man that other men want to be and women want to be with, but he’ll always be in The Rock’s shadow,” spilled an insider.
“His ego is extremely fragile and he can’t shake the feeling that Dwayne’s the better man.”
Sources revealed that Diesel — born Mark Sinclair — has been sucking up to A-listers, spurred by a ruthless desire to outshine The Rock, who appeared in previous installments of the Fast & Furious franchise.
“The sad thing is this feud isn’t about two guys, it’s mostly a one-sided thing and it’s all on Win, who’s become obsessed with Dwayne,” spilled a source.
Back in 2016, The Rock and Diesel almost came to blows while filming Fast 8. The Rock went off on social media calling out his male co-stars for not being stand-up men and being too “chicken s---” to confront him about issues.
Sources close to Diesel said The Rock had problems with him making decisions on set as an executive producer.
The Rock and Diesel attempted to hash out their differences at the time and were able to make it through the shoot. However, the tension has been around for years.
Last year, The Rock reignited the feud by calling Diesel “manipulative” on social media. Around the same time, Diesel had asked The Rock to return to the franchise.
He said, "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.",
The Rock was not impressed with the move and called it manipulation. He said he had spoken privately with Diesel before the post about his desire to not return. The Rock ended up returning for F9 in 2021 but the two have yet to resolve their beef.