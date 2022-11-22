‘Shattering His Precious Ego’: Vin Diesel Losing it Over Enemy The Rock’s Box Office Success

He said, "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.",

The Rock was not impressed with the move and called it manipulation. He said he had spoken privately with Diesel before the post about his desire to not return. The Rock ended up returning for F9 in 2021 but the two have yet to resolve their beef.