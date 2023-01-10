RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Can Drown Her Sorrows With Pints Of Ice Cream In Prison — Her Commissary List EXPOSED!
Prison won't be fun for Jen Shah, but at least it won't smell like a hospital. RadarOnline.com has obtained the disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City commissary list, showing what snacks she'll be able to purchase while serving her 6.5-year sentence behind bars if she saves up enough money.
As this outlet reported, Shah was ordered to spend 6.5 years, or 78 months, behind bars last week after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly. Based on the judge's order, the Bravolebrity will surrender on February 17 at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.
According to the list obtained by RadarOnline.com, Shah can drown her sorrows in a pint of ice cream and it'll only cost her $2.00. If she wants toppings, she'll have to get creative.
Honey will put her back $3.75, while vanilla wafers, sour gummy worms, and honey graham crackers range from $1.60 to $2.10.
If ice cream doesn't float Shah's boat, she will have plenty of comfort food to pig out on. We can reveal pork skin chips are on the list for $1.95, as well as bagged popcorn for $1.60, queso dip for $1.80 — but she'll have to fork over an extra $2.95 for Tostado chips — and a wide flavor range of ramen and cup of noodles.
If processed meat is Shah's thing, she can buy Vienna sausages for 75 cents, or she can go all out by spending $4.00 on bacon. Other commissary meats include turkey bites for $2.05, sliced pepperoni for $2.10, and summer sausage for $1.95. All be paired with a beef and jalapeno cheese stick if she has an extra $1.30 to spare.
- What She Faces In Prison: 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Will Not Get Conjugal Visits, Will Be Allowed To Kiss Her Husband
- 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Parties At Glamorous Italian Dinner After Receiving Meager 6.5 Year Prison Sentence
- Jen Shah Out Of 'RHOSLC' Due To Prison Sentence, Season 4 Not Canceled Despite Reports
When it comes to other highlights, Shah will have an assortment of snacks to buy, including refried beans, tortillas, saltine crackers, cashews, vanilla pudding, cereal bars, and more.
If Shah's diet requires more sustenance, a bagel and cream cheese will cost her $1.25 — much cheaper than Utah prices! For her sweet tooth, the RHOSLC star can snack on honey buns for 64 cents each, a peach cup for $1.40, and a variety of candy bars ranging from 90 cents to $1.15.
RadarOnline.com told you first — she and Coach Shah will NOT get conjugal visits when she heads to prison since those types of interactions are "not permitted within any BOP facility." However, Shah's Texas facility has pretty relaxed rules when it comes to visitation.
While they won't have one-on-one time, Shah and Coach can still greet each other with a kiss — however, if either takes it too far, the incarcerated reality star will be forced to face punishment.