Read The 2011 Divorce Agreement Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Wife Is Using In Court To Stop Their 15-Year-Old Trans Daughter Zaya From Legally Changing Name

Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife Siohvaughn has demanded their 15-year-old trans daughter Zaya not be allowed to legally change her name and gender — and RadarOnline.com has obtained the 2011 divorce agreement that she believes will help her win in court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Siohvaughn submitted the agreement as part of her opposition to Dwayne’s petition to change their child’s name from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.