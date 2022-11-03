‘My Lawyer Will Be In Contact’: Dwyane Wade Fires Back At ‘Absent Parent’ Ex-Wife Siovaughn’s Attempt To Block Their Trans Daughter Zaya From Changing Her Name

In her declaration, she wrote, “In April 2022, (Dwyane) invited me to one of his residences in Atlanta, Georgia. During this occasion, he informed me that a lot of money had been already made and that additional money will be made in relation to our child’s name and gender issue. (Dwyane) told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith.”

She said, “I inquired what companies had made deals, or was willing to make deals, with (Dwyane) regarding our child. Zion, who was present at the time, answered that various companies were interested and that Disney was a prospective company.”