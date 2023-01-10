'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding': California Lawmakers Demand UFC's Dana White Resign After He's Caught On Camera Slapping Wife

White, 53, issued an apology for his actions seen in the video — but that was not enough for the California Legislative Women's Caucus.

"Every day that Mr. White's actions go unaccounted for, your silence becomes more piercing and troubling," began the letter from California state senator Nancy Skinner and assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.

"At this point, thousands of young men, women, and adults worldwide have seen the video of Mr. White striking his wife. We have also seen his apology. What we have not seen is any consequences for his actions," the open letter to Endeavor continued.

The letter then called out White's apology, during which he claimed that there was no excuse for his behavior.