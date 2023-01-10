President Joe Biden CONFUSES Salvation Army Member For Secret Service During BOTCHED Visit To Border Migrant Center
President Joe Biden suffered yet another embarrassing blunder over the weekend when he confused a member of the Salvation Army for a Secret Service agent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The concerning incident took place in El Paso, New Mexico on Sunday during the 80-year-old president’s first visit to the Mexican border since he first took office nearly two years ago.
While visiting a migrant center on the border, Biden approached the uniformed Salvation Army member and proceeded to shake the gentleman’s hand.
“I spent some time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine,” Biden was overheard whispering in the man’s ear, despite the fact the gentleman was wearing a Salvation Army badge and nametag and was standing beside a Salvation Army banner.
Despite being clearly confused by Biden’s greeting, the unidentified Salvation Army member proceeded to smile and shake the president’s hand before Biden walked away from the aid worker.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sunday’s incident was hardly Biden’s first blunder as commander-in-chief. In fact, it was not even his first blunder of 2023.
Last week, while giving a speech at the White House to address the ongoing border crisis and his administration’s plans to tackle the problem, Biden mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris.”
"President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving," Biden said in the now-viral video. "And thanks to her leadership, she's been able to generate more than $3.2 billion from the private sector to create jobs and opportunities in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala."
Biden’s blunder on Sunday also came just hours before he was confronted by reporters in Mexico City in connection to ten classified documents found in offices at his Washington, D.C. think tank in November.
“Mr. President, any response to the discovery of classified documents?” one reporter asked just moments before Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met with a Mexican government official.
- Building His Own Wall! Biden's Lavish Delaware Beach Home Under Construction, $490K Security Fence Installed As President Faces Backlash Over 'Sanitized' Border Visit
- REVEALED: President Joe Biden REFUSES To Explain Why Classified Documents Were Found At His Washington, DC Think Tank
- 'She Wanted To Laugh So Bad': Biden Mistakenly Calls VP Kamala 'PRESIDENT Harris' In Border Speech Blunder
Although Biden has still not responded to questions about the classified documents and how they ended up outside of the White House, his special counsel has since revealed the documents were from Biden’s time as vice president under Barack Obama.
“The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives,” Richard Sauber said Monday night. “Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.”