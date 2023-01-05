'She Wanted To Laugh So Bad': Biden Mistakenly Calls VP Kamala 'PRESIDENT Harris' In Border Speech Blunder
President Biden mistakenly referred to VP Kamala Harris as "President Harris" while discussing his administration's latest policies to address the border crisis, sparking a series of reactions online following his latest gaffe.
RadarOnline.com has learned the commander-in-chief's speech blunder happened as he delivered remarks at the White House on Thursday, accidentally mixing up her job title.
"President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving," Biden said in the viral video, proudly sharing, "And thanks to her leadership, she's been able to generate more than $3.2 billion from the private sector to create jobs and opportunities in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala."
Harris could be seen meekly nodding her head in approval and smiling back at Biden.
"She wanted to laugh so bad," one social media user wrote in response.
"He basically telling y'all … If he clock out at any time, she taking on the roll of President. Lol," another commented on Instagram.
Meanwhile, others spoke out in Biden's defense, calling it a small mistake while mentioning that he later correctly identified Harris as the "vice president."
"People acting like they never messed up and said the wrong thing or wrong word. We all make mistakes," a third person chimed in.
Biden has made the same gaffe at least five times before, once while wishing her a happy birthday in October.
Shortly after the new year kicked off, insiders told RadarOnline.com exclusively that despite her strides in some areas, Biden is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and allegedly blames Harris for his lackluster poll numbers.
Tipsters claimed that Biden is considering dropping her from the 2024 Democratic ticket amid hopes for a second term.
"Joe's no fool," said a source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama to the ticket instead of Kamala, his chances immediately improve against any Republican nominee."
The source said Biden is determined to win and is now "looking ahead" while shedding light on his thought process, adding, "If he wins the next election cycle, his running mate will be the front-runner in 2028."