Amela Smailbegovic Shares The Secret Of Getting The Best Deal On Timeshares

Amela Smailbegović is one of the top performers in the timeshare industry, leading a highly successful team of agents who produce between 30 million and 40 million dollars in sales annually. With over 15 years of experience, she knows the industry's every nook and cranny, especially how to get the best deal on timeshares.

"Many people dream of owning a timeshare, but the high price tags can be off-putting, "she says. "However, there are a few ways to score great deals on timeshares. "

One way to find discounts is to wait until the off-season to purchase. When demand is lower, many timeshare companies offer significant discounts during the shoulder season. Another way to beat the market cost is buy higher point levels of timeshare ownership as cost is usually lower the higher you go up in membership level.

"Finally, it's always worth checking with the timeshare company directly to see if they have any current promotions or discounts, "says Amela. "With a little effort, finding an affordable timeshare that will provide years of enjoyment is possible. "

Amela adds that many consider timeshares a popular vacation option because they offer flexibility and affordability. For example, timeshare owners can often trade their week of usage for another week at a different resort or even at a different time of year.

"This flexibility means that owners can vacation when and where they want, without being tied to a specific location or schedule," she says. "On top of that, timeshares are often less expensive than comparable vacation properties because multiple parties share the cost of ownership."

Owning a timeshare has plenty of benefits. For starters, you can trade it in for vacation time at a resort of your choice. And what's not to love about that? You can also use it to upgrade your accommodations when you travel. But the best part of owning a timeshare is passing it down to someone else without a hitch.

However, Amela points out that those considering purchasing a timeshare should research and understand all the costs involved. "Timeshares are a great way to enjoy a vacation for years to come," she says. "Still, you should do your research first, consult an expert, and find out if that's the best option."

And for many people, timeshares are an excellent option. A recent American Resort Development Association Report on U.S. shared vacation owners shows that 80% of owners feel their timeshare was an excellent purchase, and only 25% are looking to sell their timeshare.

They also discovered the top reasons why Americans purchase timeshares. One-third of those surveyed did so because they could vacation at a specific resort location for less money. Another top reason owners bought was to exchange a stay at their timeshare for a vacation at over 4,000 resorts worldwide.

On top of that, Amela Smailbegovic shares three reasons why now is the perfect time to take the plunge:

Prices are low. The current economic climate has meant that prices for timeshares have dropped significantly in recent years. It is an ideal time to buy, as you can get more for your money than ever. There are more options than ever before. With the growth of the internet, there are now many more timeshare companies and options. You can find a timeshare that perfectly suits your needs and budget. You can use it now. One of the best things about owning a timeshare is that you can use it immediately. Whether you want a family vacation or just get away for a weekend, a timeshare can make it easy and affordable.

"If you discover that timeshare is your best option, it will be an amazing way to vacation without breaking the bank," she says. "With so many different types of timeshares available, one is sure to fit your needs. And with the prices this low, it's worth considering.“