Royal Dad Debate: King Charles 'Demanded' Prince Harry Take Paternity Test, Suspects Major James Hewitt Could Be His Father: Sources

In the wake of the late monarch's September 8 death at age 96, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, joined the royals for the 10-day funeral proceedings. According to a palace source, the newly crowned king "summoned Harry and brought up the idea of doing the best."

The insider added that "he needs to get to the bottom of it once and for all." For decades, rumors have swirled that Harry's biological father could be Princess Diana’s former lover Major James Hewitt due to the prince's fiery red hair and rebellious personality — which bears little resemblance to his buttoned-up, serious dad.