'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket
Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner.
"Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama to the ticket instead of Kamala, his chances immediately improve against any Republican nominee."
Revealing that "Joe's also looking ahead," another insider spilled, "If he wins the next election cycle, his running mate will be the front-runner in 2028. Kamala doesn't seem to have the right stuff."
Moles squealed that Joe is steaming over Harris' performance in getting the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act through the Senate after it was passed by the House of Representatives, as well as her ham-fisted handling of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.
"Joe gave her responsibility over these hot-button issues, and she's done nothing but make a hash out of them," the source said. "Combine that with the reports of her overseeing a toxic work environment in her office. The writing was on the wall — she had to go."
- Department Of Justice Concealing 400 Pages Of 'Sensitive Documents' Connecting Hunter Biden To China, Russia, & Ukraine, Lawyer Claims
- 'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis
- President Trump Left 'Shockingly Gracious' Letter To Successor Joe Biden Before Leaving Oval Office, Bombshell Book Claims
Chatter about Biden kicking Kamala to the curb also comes as sources said second gentleman Douglas Emhoff whined about his wife getting saddled with the administration's most difficult policy assignments, such as a plan to handle the record 2.3 million migrants who've surged across America's southwestern border since October 2021.
Confidants claim Harris is now feeling the heat as she's publicly bellyached about the critics not focusing on "the strength of my leadership!" Meanwhile, tipsters whisper Biden is well aware of surveys showing most Americans don't want him to run again.
So the insider insisted "no one should be surprised" he's cutting Kamala loose to save his own goose.