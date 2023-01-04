Singer Cher, 76, & Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36, Are Engaged Despite Her Friend's Expressing Concern: Sources

Smitten Cher has been sporting a huge diamond ring from lover Alexander “A.E.” Edwards — and insiders revealed the superstar, 76, is now engaged to the 36-year-old music executive, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher has been wanting to get hitched to Edwards for weeks. She recently shared a photo of the stunning pear-shaped sparkler on Twitter with the caption: “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”