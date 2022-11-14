Cher, 76, Packs On PDA With Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 36, After Defending 40-Year Age Gap
Cher stepped out with her much-younger boyfriend for the second time — just one week after confirming their romance and shrugging off their 40-year age gap. The 76-year-old icon enjoyed a romantic dinner with Amber Rose's ex, Alexander "AE" Edwards, 36, and the pair weren't shy to pack on the PDA in front of photographers, RadarOnline.com can report.
Cher and the music executive were pictured holding hands and laughing while looking into each others' eyes, ignoring all the flashes around them. The If I Could Turn Back Time singer beamed as she showed off her man, wearing a smile as the couple interlocked their fingers on Saturday night while dining at celebrity hotspot Olivetta in West Hollywood.
Sporting all-black attire, the fashion legend looked chic in wide-legged pants, a distressed shirt, and a fitted blazer. "AE" matched his glowing girlfriend in crushed velvet pants, a tailored peacoat, and a white shirt with a silver zipper.
The duo appeared to be on cloud 9, with "AE" planting a sweet kiss on Cher's hand after their 2-hour dinner.
This marks the first outing for the couple since the unusual pair confirmed their romance last week. Cher sparked relationship rumors with "AE" after they were caught walking hand-in-hand at dinner.
After copping backlash over their four-decade age difference, Cher took to social media to address her new romance.
"Love doesn't know math," the Believe singer told her followers, revealing she met "AE" at Paris Fashion Week last month. Fans weren't just concerned about their massive age difference, they were also worried about his history of cheating.
As RadarOnline.com reported, "AE" cheated on Rose with 12 women — and made a mockery of his serial infidelities by laughing about it on the radio.
Rose and Cher's new lover share a three-year-old son, Slash.
When someone brought up his cheating ways, Cher made it clear that she was aware of his past. "I'm in love, not blinded by it," she responded.
The songbird shook off concerns, insisting, "I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.
Things are getting serious too. Cher revealed that "AE" has already met "everyone in the family."