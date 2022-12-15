Cher, 76, 'Inquiring' About Plastic Surgery To Keep Up With 40-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: Sources
Love-crazed Cher's set to splurge on a nip/tuck makeover to chisel off the years, so the 76-year-old cougar won't look a day over 40, so she can keep up with her 36-year-old new boytoy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Now dating music bigwig Alexander "AE" Edwards, the Believe singer has reportedly inquired about a face-lift, nose job, and new breast enhancements, telling pals she's willing to spend as much as $250k to have the work done.
"Cher's definitely excited about getting the work done," one source spilled. "She knows that Alexander has a reputation for catting around and she wants to keep him with his eyes locked firmly on her."
The Grammy winner allegedly sparked a mass blowup with her two kids, Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46, by hooking up with the recording mogul — who admitted to cheating on his ex Amber Rose with 12 women.
The alleged situation got so heated that she reportedly threatened to ice her adult children out of their estimated $360 million fortune if they didn't get onboard, sources claimed.
"Cher's flirtation with additional plastic surgery is sure to throw another bee in the bonnet of Chaz and Elijah but she doesn't care because she's having more fun than she has in years and feels younger, too," the insider revealed. "So it's no surprise that she wants to look the part, too, with a tune-up."
Cher shocked the world when she debuted her new relationship with AE two months ago. Despite their 40-year age gap, the couple has been packing on the PDA all over town.
The If I Could Turn Back hitmaker sparked relationship rumors with the record executive in November after they were caught proudly holding hands at dinner.
After getting backlash from fans over their four-decade age difference, Cher took to social media to address her new romance.
"Love doesn't know math," she told her followers, revealing she met "AE" at Paris Fashion Week in September. Cher also made it clear that she knows all about his dating history.
When someone brought up his cheating ways, Cher made it clear that she was aware of his past. "I'm in love, not blinded by it," she responded.
Things got serious between the two quickly, with Cher revealing he had already met "everyone in the family," which likely included her mom, Georgia Holt, before her death.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Cher revealed that Holt passed away over the weekend, just months after a scary bout with pneumonia.