Cher, 76, 'Inquiring' About Plastic Surgery To Keep Up With 40-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: Sources

Now dating music bigwig Alexander "AE" Edwards, the Believe singer has reportedly inquired about a face-lift, nose job, and new breast enhancements, telling pals she's willing to spend as much as $250k to have the work done.

"Cher's definitely excited about getting the work done," one source spilled. "She knows that Alexander has a reputation for catting around and she wants to keep him with his eyes locked firmly on her."