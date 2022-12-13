Cher 'Pleaded' With 96-Year-Old Mom Georgia Holt To Move Into Her Mansion Before Death
Cher was riddled with worry over her mom Georgia Holt's fragile health and had begged the 96-year-old to move in with her before Holt's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Saturday, Cher revealed her beloved mother had died just months after a scary bout with pneumonia.
But years before her passing, spies snitched the pop icon, 76, had been calling and visiting Holt — who lived close by Cher's pad — almost every day, trying to convince her stubborn mother to pack up and move into her multimillion-dollar abode.
"Cher doesn't know what to do with herself when they're apart five minutes," one insider spilled in 2020. "They're more best friends than mother and daughter. Most worrisome to Cher is that Georgia recently had surgery and can't get around like before, and stubbornly refused to take her meds."
The source said Cher had been "pleading with Georgia to move into her mansion. That way, she can keep an eye on her AND Cher won't be so lonesome."
Before she fell ill, Georgia was a frequent sight at the Strong Enough singer's sprawling Moroccan-style mansion by the beach in Malibu, CA, but, as of two years ago, the elderly matriarch — who was a former actress and songbird like her famous offspring — had been staying put at her own place.
"Cher got used to seeing Georgia in her favorite chair, watching quiz shows or sharing meals with the friends who would come and go, but that hasn't happened in a while," claimed the insider at the time.
The pal also revealed Cher's mom slowed down two years ago.
"Even though Georgia is nearby in her own house, Cher would feel a whole lot better if she would come and live with her. She's got lots of rooms and they could hang out like they used to and watch old movies," the insider said.
"The hard part is convincing Georgia — because she's really become averse to change and likes her own schedule. But Cher can't and won't give up trying."
Over the weekend, Cher revealed the heartbreaking news that she had lost her mother.
"Mom is gone," she tweeted. Holt's cause of death has not been determined.
R.I.P.