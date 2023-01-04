'No Words To Comfort Us': Ohio Newlywed, 22, Tragically Killed In Machete Attack While Working At Dollar Tree Weeks After Tying The Knot
A 22-year-old woman from Ohio who married the love of her life just a few weeks ago was tragically killed by a man with a machete while working her shift at the Dollar Tree on New Year's Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Friends and family are mourning the sudden and devastating loss of newlywed Keris Riebel, who was found dead at the store in Upper Sandusky following the attack at 4:25 PM Sunday.
Riebel is described as the "most genuine, kind, pure soul," with loved ones praising her heart of gold as well as her sweet-natured personality.
"There are no words to comfort us when shock, pain, and tragedy set in," read a heartfelt Facebook post.
A press release has since confirmed the suspect Bethel Bekele, 27, has been brought into custody after being located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
He is booked on a charge of murder and additional charges could be forthcoming.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the crime while detectives with the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit simultaneously began an investigation.
Per the press release, Bekele allegedly "entered the store with the machete, approached Riebel, and struck her numerous times."
"At this time, the motive is unclear," it stated. "Detectives are currently investigating what, if any, relationship exists between the victim and suspect."
Riebel, who graduated from Wynford High School in 2019, was remembered in a tribute post as a "beautiful soul" whose life was taken far too soon as the community sheds tears over her unimaginable death.
RadarOnline.com has learned that a GoFundMe account was set up to help Riebel's husband, Jordan, with funeral expenses and lost wages so he can take time off.
Riebel and Jordan tied the knot on October 8, 2022.
- Internet Sensation Keenan Cahill Dead At 27, Fans Mourn YouTuber Who Rose To Fame With Lip Sync Videos
- 'He Will Be Deeply Missed': Memorial To Be Held In Honor Of Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
- Family Of Influencer Ali Spice Planning Memorial Service & Celebration Of Life After 21-Year-Old's Tragic Death By Wrong-Way Driver Alongside 2 Others
"Jordan and Keris were also looking forward to having children and most recently a puppy and starting their new lives together," his aunt shared via the GoFundMe.
"It was ripped apart from the both of them in a matter of seconds. Please help in any way you can to help Jordan give his wife the burial she deserves."
RadarOnline.com can confirm more than $53k has been raised as of January 3.