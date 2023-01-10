Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott FINALIZES DIVORCE From Second Husband Dan Jewett
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is single once again. Her divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, was finalized this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Scott filed for divorce from Jewett in September after only one year of marriage.
The initial filing was made in Washington State on September 26. According to newly released court documents, a judge officially signed off on the now-former couple’s divorce on Tuesday.
Scott and Jewett first tied the knot in March 2021, just two years after the 52-year-old novelist and philanthropist divorced Bezos in April 2019.
The pair reportedly first met when Jewett worked as a science teacher at the prestigious school Scott and Bezos’ four children attended.
Jewett reportedly did not contest Scott’s divorce filing and a prenuptial agreement signed at the time of their marriage already divvied up who would get what at the time of their split.
Shortly before filing for divorce last year, Scott suddenly scrubbed Jewett from her online profiles – including the philanthropy website, the Giving Pledge, as well as her author bio on Amazon.
Scott also removed all mention of Jewett’s name from a June 2021 Medium post she published regarding her philanthropic plans and ventures.
“Me, Dan, a constellation of researchers and administrators and advisers — we are all attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change,” she wrote before editing the post in September 2022.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Scott was previously married to Bezos for 26 years. The pair married in 1993 – one year before the multi-billionaire founded Amazon – and divorced in 2019.
"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement in January 2019. “As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.”
Scott received a whopping $37 billion in her divorce from Bezos, making her currently the third-wealthiest woman in the United States and the 35th-wealthiest individual in the world.