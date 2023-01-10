‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma
Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.
“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s stealing their customers.”
Barmageddon, which Blake created with his The Voice pal Carson Daly, scored huge ratings for its December premiere. Sources said the success further swelled the Honey Bee singer’s already big head — and bank account!
“Blake’s ego knows no bound,” declared an insider. “He’s earning a ton and rubbing it in, saying things like he made the downtown district hot again, which just burns his rivals’ guts.”
“They all came to Nashville looking for fame and fortune, but Blake’s acting like he owns the place,” said a source.
Blake bruised egos a few years back when he referred to reigning country music stars as “old grampas” a slight the apparently still strings. “They don’t forget something like that,” said an insider. “Now, they’re all hoping the show takes a nosedive and Blake goes back to Oklahoma where he belongs!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice after 23 seasons. Sources revealed producers had been working to push him out for some time in replace for a younger judge.
Shelton told his fans, “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season,” he told his fans. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”