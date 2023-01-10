Building His Own Wall! Biden's Lavish Delaware Beach Home Under Construction, $490K Security Fence Installed As President Faces Backlash Over 'Sanitized' Border Visit

RadarOnline.com previously learned the Department of Homeland Security awarded $456,548 to a Sussex County company, Turnstone Holdings LLC, to construct a security fence around the president's home in September 2021.

The cost was raised by nearly $7,000 for additional expenses including "gravel pads" and "crane services" in late November 2021. Another $26,933 charge in early June of 2022 was labeled "additional work (new agreement, justification required)."

The DHS and the Secret Service are listed as the awarding offices for all of the payments. The fence was aimed to "potentially" be completed by June 6, 2023, but it's anticipated the project may take until September.