Building His Own Wall! Biden's Lavish Delaware Beach Home Under Construction, $490K Security Fence Installed As President Faces Backlash Over 'Sanitized' Border Visit
Construction is underway at President Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where a team is building a $500k taxpayer-funded security fence, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Tall white fencing could be seen along the entire side of the property after workers were spotted carrying in the materials needed. The front of the property now also includes a half-wall of gray stone with a black iron gate to allow for access to the driveway.
RadarOnline.com previously learned the Department of Homeland Security awarded $456,548 to a Sussex County company, Turnstone Holdings LLC, to construct a security fence around the president's home in September 2021.
The cost was raised by nearly $7,000 for additional expenses including "gravel pads" and "crane services" in late November 2021. Another $26,933 charge in early June of 2022 was labeled "additional work (new agreement, justification required)."
The DHS and the Secret Service are listed as the awarding offices for all of the payments. The fence was aimed to "potentially" be completed by June 6, 2023, but it's anticipated the project may take until September.
Biden has faced backlash over the security fencing while others have spoken out in his defense.
"So, walls work at Joe Biden's beach house, but not the southern border?" Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan tweeted in August 2022.
"Not everybody has the best intentions. If he wants to keep him and his family safe, he has every right to do that," Jenn Stone, a local, recently told NBC News affiliate WRDE.
As the construction continues on his beach fortress, Biden has been subject to fresh criticism over his "sanitized" border visit.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told reporters Biden's visit to the border came "two years and about $20 billion too late," also taking to Twitter to claim it served no purpose.
"President Biden's border visit today is to a sanitized version of El Paso. He has no plans to enforce federal immigration laws," Abbott tweeted. "Biden's plan will only entice MORE illegal crossings. Texas will continue our historic border mission to protect our state."
Biden, on the other hand, asserted that his administration is working tirelessly to find a solution, sharing a statement that "problems at the border didn't arise overnight."
"And they won't be solved overnight. But, we can come together to fix this broken system," he vowed. "We can secure the border and fix the immigration process to be orderly, fair, safe, and humane."