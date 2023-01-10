TJ Holmes Estranged Wife & Amy Robach’s Ex Texting Each Other After Being Left By ‘GMA’ Co-Anchors, Sources Claim

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife Marilee Fiebig and his new lover Amy Robach’s soon-to-be ex-husband Andrew Shue have become close and are supporting each other during their splits, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that while T.J. and Amy are off being photographed making out on a tropical island — while ABC continues to investigate their romance for any potential violations of company policy —Marilee and Andrew have become close.