UFC President Dana White CALLED TO RESIGN After Caught On Video BRUTALLY SLAPPING Wife During Drunken NYE Bash

“My wife and I were out Saturday night on New Year's Eve. Unfortunately, that is what happened,” he told TMZ after footage of the incident first surfaced on Monday. “I am one of the guys who says there is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman and now here I am on TMZ talking about it.”

“This is one of those situations that is horrible. I am embarrassed. We have three kids and since the video popped up, we have shown the kids and we are more focused on our family right now,” he continued. “People are going to have their opinions on this and people's opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don't put your hands on a woman, ever.”