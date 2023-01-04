Ex-UFC Star Phil Baroni Arrested, Accused Of Killing Girlfriend Over Alleged Affair

She showed "multiple marks of beatings, bruises on her face and parts of her body and no vital signs."

Baroni told authorities that he and his girlfriend were having a quiet evening smoking and drinking beer when she allegedly revealed that she had an affair with another man. Baroni said he was upset and told her to get in the shower, but she apparently refused.

He claimed to have then forced Paola into the shower where she hit her forehead and then fell back. Baroni said he helped her up to her feet and laid her down on the bed.