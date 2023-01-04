Ex-UFC Star Phil Baroni Arrested, Accused Of Killing Girlfriend Over Alleged Affair
Former UFC athlete Phil Baroni was arrested by authorities in Mexico on Sunday for allegedly murdering his girlfriend following a drunken argument at a hotel in San Pancho, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Baroni's girlfriend, claimed to be a Mexico City native, was tragically found naked and unresponsive in bed where she was "covered with a sheet," according to a shocking report.
She showed "multiple marks of beatings, bruises on her face and parts of her body and no vital signs."
Baroni told authorities that he and his girlfriend were having a quiet evening smoking and drinking beer when she allegedly revealed that she had an affair with another man. Baroni said he was upset and told her to get in the shower, but she apparently refused.
He claimed to have then forced Paola into the shower where she hit her forehead and then fell back. Baroni said he helped her up to her feet and laid her down on the bed.
Baroni said he took her clothes off and covered her with a blanket because she said she was cold, claiming he obliged her request to then get her a beer and cigarettes.
When Baroni returned, he claimed it seemed as though Paola was sleeping, allegedly only discovering otherwise after realizing she was unresponsive as he tried to wake her.
Authorities looked at Baroni's body and reportedly noticed his hands were red, taking photographs for potential evidence.
The disturbing details were first exposed in a report by The Tribuna De La Bahia, a Mexican publication. Photos also released by local outlet Observando En La Bahia of Baroni showed him speaking to police.
Baroni was the one to alert authorities, who are now planning to conduct an autopsy to determine her official cause of death.
He is currently being held behind bars after being arrested.
- UFC President Dana White CALLED TO RESIGN After Caught On Video BRUTALLY SLAPPING Wife During Drunken NYE Bash
- Caught On Camera: The Moment UFC’s Dana White Slaps His Wife Anne During Brutal Cabo NYE Bash
- Conor McGregor Arrested In Ireland For 'Driving Dangerously,' Fighter Could Face 6 Months In Jail
Baroni, a fighter also known as "The New York Bad Ass" fought for the UFC and Pride FC, in addition to competing for Bellator, Strikeforce, and ONE Championship.