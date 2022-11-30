She Wants To 'Live Her Truth!' Dwyane Wade Fires Back At Ex-Wife, Defends Petition To Change Daughter Zaya's Name & Gender

Dwyane Wade is standing by his decision to file a motion to officially change the name and gender of his transgender daughter, RadarOnline.com has confirmed, firing back at his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches' concerns in a new court filing.

The NBA star declared it is "not about Siohvaughn or Dwyane or their prior marriage; it is about what Zaya wants and what is in her best interest," according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.