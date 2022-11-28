Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Kim Kardashian

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

jay z beyonce run into kanye west dinner la photos milo ray j donald trump pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 28 2022, Updated 11:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z beyonce run into kanye west dinner la photos milo ray j donald trump
Source: mega

Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching heat this week after it was revealed he brought white nationalist/holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to Mar-a-Lago where he had dinner with Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

At the meeting, Kanye said he asked Trump to be his Vice-President in 2024 which infuriated the ex-Prez. Trump claimed after the meeting that he had no idea who Fuentes was. Initially, sources close to Trump denied the meeting ever took place but later backtracked.

"Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about," Trump said.

jay z beyonce run into kanye west dinner la photos milo ray j donald trump
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful,” Trump added. “They then left for the airport.”

The fallout has been swift in the days since with many criticizing Trump and his team for allowing Fuentes to make his way into Mar-a-Lago.

jay z beyonce run into kanye west dinner la photos milo ray j donald trump
Source: mega

A rep for the White House said, “Bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America - including at Mar-A-Lago. Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be forcefully condemned.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Kanye announced he would be running for President a second time. He first lost in 2020 pulling in less than 68,000 votes.

Kanye’s announcement came days after Trump announced he was running for the third time.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.