Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group.
Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching heat this week after it was revealed he brought white nationalist/holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to Mar-a-Lago where he had dinner with Donald Trump.
At the meeting, Kanye said he asked Trump to be his Vice-President in 2024 which infuriated the ex-Prez. Trump claimed after the meeting that he had no idea who Fuentes was. Initially, sources close to Trump denied the meeting ever took place but later backtracked.
"Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about," Trump said.
“We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful,” Trump added. “They then left for the airport.”
The fallout has been swift in the days since with many criticizing Trump and his team for allowing Fuentes to make his way into Mar-a-Lago.
A rep for the White House said, “Bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America - including at Mar-A-Lago. Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be forcefully condemned.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Kanye announced he would be running for President a second time. He first lost in 2020 pulling in less than 68,000 votes.
Kanye’s announcement came days after Trump announced he was running for the third time.