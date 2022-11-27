Kanye West Sides With Controversial Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones, Calls For Elon Musk To Reinstate Him On Twitter
As Kanye West continues to align himself with inflammatory, far-right figures, the "Gold Digger" rapper voiced his support for reinstating conspiracy theorist and alt-right media personality Alex Jones on Twitter after he was banned for violating the platform's terms with his "abusive behavior" on the website.
West vented his frustrations with celebrities, cancel culture and social media while speaking with a group of paps outside of a Messianic church on Saturday, November 26.
"We saw Adidas freeze my accounts, we saw me get de-banked," he told the cameras. "If that can happen to someone like me, what's happening to all of America? To all of the world?"
He also warned against believing other celebrities and anyone who doesn't believe in God, because they are "being controlled" by the actual people who "influence the world," before going on to call out Elon Musk for not yet allowing the InfoWars host back on Twitter.
"Another issue I have, is the fact that Elon [Musk] won't reinstate Alex Jones," he continued. "Alex Jones is a Christian. But you have a person who doesn't believe that Christ is Lord going to buy an American media outlet and picking and choosing who can be on the platform. Jesus is Lord."
As Radar previously reported, West also appeared to align himself with white nationalist Nick Fuentes after reportedly inviting him to a dinner with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday, November 22.
Fuentes, a controversial political commentator who is known for being a Holocaust-denier, seemingly hit it off with Trump, according to sources familiar with the dinner meeting. The insiders noted he even offered him campaign advice, suggesting that he was a better public speaker when he spoke "authentically" rather than by reading from teleprompters.
However, the 45th president later denied knowing that Fuentes was going to be at the event.
"This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about," Trump said on Friday, November 25, on Truth Social. "We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful."