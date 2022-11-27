'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Supremacist Nick Fuentes

As Radar previously reported, the dinner took place at Trump's lavish Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday, November 22. Although several sources appeared to confirm the businessman had no idea that Fuentes would be there, the two still seemingly hit it off.

A source alleged the 45th president was "very taken" with the political commentator and that Fuentes told him he preferred it when he spoke "authentically" as opposed to reading off of teleprompters.

"There was a lot of fawning back and forth," the source dished. "To be honest, I don't believe the president knew who the hell [Fuentes] was."