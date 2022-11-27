'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Supremacist Nick Fuentes
A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.
The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics.
"If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they added.
As Radar previously reported, the dinner took place at Trump's lavish Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday, November 22. Although several sources appeared to confirm the businessman had no idea that Fuentes would be there, the two still seemingly hit it off.
A source alleged the 45th president was "very taken" with the political commentator and that Fuentes told him he preferred it when he spoke "authentically" as opposed to reading off of teleprompters.
"There was a lot of fawning back and forth," the source dished. "To be honest, I don't believe the president knew who the hell [Fuentes] was."
However, after facing backlash for meeting with Fuentes due to his extreme beliefs, Trump released a statement claiming he had not been aware that he would be at the dinner.
"This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about," Trump said on Friday, November 25, via his Truth Social platform. "We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful."
The following day, Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates slammed the meeting, declaring that "bigotry, hate and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America — including at Mar-A-Lago."
Added Bates, "Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be forcefully condemned."