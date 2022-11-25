Adidas Investigating Claims Kanye West Showed Yeezy Staffers Explicit Photos Of Kim Kardashian
Adidas has launched an investigation into Kanye West over allegations the embattled rapper shared explicit photos of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to staffers working on his Yeezy team, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The stunning development comes just weeks after the multi-billion-dollar sportswear giant cut ties with Kanye over his “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” remarks targeting the Jewish community.
Adidas is also reportedly investigating allegations the 45-year-old rapper and fashion designer broadcasted pornography during meetings with his team and bullied female staffers.
“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” Adidas said in a statement after the allegations against Kanye first surfaced.
“However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations,” the company’s statement continued.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the damning allegations against Kanye first surfaced on Tuesday when Rolling Stone published a story about an “anonymous letter” penned by members of the rapper’s former Yeezy team.
The letter, titled The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership, accused Kanye of subjecting Adidas workers to “years of verbal abuse, vulgar tirades and bullying attacks” that included the use of “fear and manipulation” to “assert dominance.”
While the anonymous staffers accused Kanye of sharing explicit photos of Kim when the celebrity couple were still together, broadcasting pornography during meetings and “bullying and humiliating” female members of the team, the staffers also accused Adidas bosses of turning “their moral compass off” despite being aware of the rapper’s alleged professional misconduct.
Adidas ultimately terminated their ten-year $1.5 billion contract with Kanye in October after the rapper went on a series of anti-Semitic rants on social media and various different interviews.
“Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behavior and therefore has terminated the Adidas Yeezy partnership,” the company told Daily Mail after officially cutting ties with Kanye over his “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” rhetoric.
“We have been and continue to be actively engaged in conversations with our employees about the events that lead to our decision to end the partnership,” Adidas continued. “They have our full support and as we're working through the details of the termination, we have been clear that we want to keep our employees' talent and skills within the organization.”
Kanye’s contracts with Balenciaga and Vogue have also been terminated as a result of his widely condemned anti-Semitic remarks, resulting in the Donda rapper allegedly losing a whopping $2 billion in just one day.