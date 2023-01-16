Vladimir Putin 'Publicly Executing' Own Soldiers Who Disobey Russian Leader's Orders In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is accused of ordering his own military leaders to “publicly execute” Russian soldiers who disobey his commands in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling claims come as Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark and as the Russian leader’s own forces bump heads with Russian mercenaries also fighting in Ukraine under mercenary chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin.
According to members of the Wagner Private Military Company recently captured by Ukraine, they reportedly witnessed their own members executed by Russian leaders.
"Those who disobey are eliminated – and it’s done publicly," one member of the Wagner Group said over the weekend.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a majority of those fighting with the Wagner Group are Russian convicts offered freedom in exchange for fighting in Ukraine.
The mercenaries and their leader, Prigozhin, made headlines last week after Prigozhin falsely claimed his forces successfully captured the Ukrainian salt mining town of Soledar.
Even more surprising were reports the Wagner Group forces came under fire not only from rival Ukrainian troops, but also Russian troops positioned in the area.
"There are squadrons of liquidators…shelling began," the former inmate-turned-mercenary said. "One of the prisoners laid down and didn’t cover his own men.”
"The shelling stopped, he went back, and the boss shouted: 'Why didn’t you go forward?’” he continued. "And they killed him. The boss is killed if his team deserts."
Other inmates-turned-mercenaries are reportedly approaching human rights organizations in an effort to be returned to prison rather than continue fighting and facing execution from their own military leaders.
"Losses in so-called meat grinder assaults are said to be enormous, especially among convicts whose role is to reveal Ukrainian positions by advancing to draw their fire," said a Russian propagandist analyst named Kseniya Kirillova.
As RadarOnline.com reported, these latest claims come just days after it was revealed Putin ordered his National Guard – the Rosgvardia force – to post up on the Russia-Ukraine border and shoot down any Russian soldiers attempting to flee the leader’s ongoing “special military operation.”
Putin reportedly made the desperate order in an effort “to maintain military discipline and prevent the spread of panic among personnel,” and at least six Russian troops have already been killed by Rosgvardia “barrier soldiers.”