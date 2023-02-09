‘I’m Afraid She’s Gonna Die’: Britney Spears’ Friends Planned Intervention For Pop Star Over Drug Abuse, Scrapped After She Became Aware Of Plan
Britney Spears’ family and friends are concerned the pop star is on a path to death and planned an intervention that was set to take place this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to the situation revealed that Britney has been struggling behind the scenes for some time. The insider said that the issues are substance abuse and her mental health.
The situation became so serious that Britney’s close friends and team members planned an intervention. One friend told TMZ, “I’m afraid she’s gonna die.”
Sources revealed that Britney has become “erratic” and “volatile.” Another person close to Britney said the pop star has been taking medicine that “hype her up” and described her as “flying off the handle.”
Britney allegedly has issues consistently taking other medicine that stabilizes her.
The entertainer’s friend rented out a home in Los Angeles for the past couple of months. Britney’s circle concocted a plan to take Britney to the property where her husband Sam Asghari, the manager and doctors would be there to speak with her. The goal was to convince Britney to stay at the home for 2 months where she would receive expert treatment.
Britney’s estranged father Jamie had no role in the planned intervention.
The intervention plan was scrapped after Britney became aware of the idea on Tuesday, sources told TMZ. The sources did not elaborate on why the whole plan was thrown out the window.
Britney did agree to meet with a new doctor. Sources said the pop star visited the new physician on Wednesday and the session “went well.”
The intervention drama comes weeks after Britney was accused of acting out at a Los Angeles restaurant. A video from the incident showed the Toxic singer holding a menu to her face while other patrons filmed her during dinner.
Britney has been out of her conservatorship since November 2021 following protests around the world demanding her freedom. Her father Jamie was accused of mismanaging her estate and over-controlling her during his time as conservator.