‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Served With Sister’s Lawsuit At ‘You People’ Red Carpet With Eddie Murphy
Kenya Barris was slapped with legal papers by his estranged sister at the movie premiere of his Netflix hit You People, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kenya’s sister Colette Barris hired a process server to track down her famous brother on his big day.
The filing notes that Kenya was served at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif where the premiere took place on Jan. 17. The server made contact with the movie producer at 9:54 PM.
The incident went down near the film’s stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny.
A source told Page Six that the incident happened after the screening when Barris was taking pictures. A fake paparazzi came forward to tell him “You’ve been served.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Collette sued Kenya accusing him of bad-mouthing her around town in violation of an agreement they had in place.
She said Barris breached their deal by calling her a “no-talent hack.”
“In or around June 2022, Kenya stated to a third party that (Colette) was “a 70-year-old, no talent, hack“ and number two had not earned the “right to be a show creator“ but instead “wanted to go to the front of the line,” the suit read.
“The parties in pertinent part agreed 'not to communicate any disparaging remarks about each other, or about any matters that led to this agreement,” the suit added.
“Kenya’s breach of contract denied Colette the benefit of their bargain and was a substantial factor and causing her harm,” the lawsuit continued.
Barris has yet to respond to the lawsuit but has previously taken out a restraining order against his sister. Back in 2020, he told the court he feared his sister would harm him and his children.
In his petition, he said his sister had tried to ride his coattails for years and even demanded he pay her $4 million to help fund a film idea she had.
The restraining order ended up being dropped months later.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Barris is also in the middle of a nasty divorce with his estranged wife Rainbow.