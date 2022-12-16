‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Ordered To Mediation With Estranged Wife As Bitter Divorce Heats Up, Days After He’s Sued By His Sister
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris was ordered to attempt and hash out issues with his estranged wife Rainbow as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over the exes’ case informed Kenya and Rainbow they will have to appear for a videoconference on March 1.
The judge wants them to try to work out their issues before a trial date is set.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in June, Kenya filed for divorce from Rainbow after 22 years of marriage. In his petition, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.
The two got married in 1999. Kenya listed the date of separation as September 9, 2020. The couple share four children: Lola, 16, Beau, 14, Kass, 12, and Bronx, 6.
Kenya demanded joint physical and joint custody of their kids. He agreed to pay support but asked the court to determine the amount. In response, Rainbow requested primary custody and monthly spousal support.
The couple filed for two previous divorces, but they dismissed both before they were finalized. Rainbow filed the first in 2014 and Kenya filed the second in 2019. Kenya is worth an estimated $80 million.
Last month, Kenya demanded the court set a trial date because he was unable to agree to a settlement with Rainbow. He said the outstanding issues included child custody, child support, spousal support, division of property, attorney fees, and claims for reimbursement.
Rainbow asked the court to shut down Kenya’s request and said setting a trial date was premature. She demanded he turn over important financial information before the case moves forward.
On top of the divorce drama, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kenya was sued this week by his sister Colette.
In the lawsuit, Collette accused her brother of breaching an agreement they had which prohibited them from trash talking the other to third parties. Collette said Kenya had breach the agreement.
“In or around June 2022, Kenya stated to a third party that (Colette) was “a 70-year-old, no talent, hack“ and number two had not earned the “right to be a show creator“ but instead “wanted to go to the front of the line,” the suit read.
Kenya has yet to respond to the civil suit.