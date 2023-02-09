Pamela Anderson’s Private Texts Sent To Ex Tommy Lee Leaked, ‘Baywatch’ Star Accused of Attempting To Break Up Rockstar’s Marriage
Pamela Anderson’s private text messages to her ex-husband Tommy Lee have leaked days after the rockstar's current wife Brittany Furlan was called out for mocking the Baywatch star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, a series of text messages that Pam allegedly sent Tommy over the past couple of months have been published online.
Pamela, who recently released her memoir Love, Pamela and her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, spoke fondly of Tommy in both projects. She described her ex as the true love of her life, but she knew that ship had passed.
She previously acknowledged that her comments about Lee would likely upset his current wife.
Now, the texts show Pamela reached out to Tommy before her Netflix documentary and book were released. Sources claim Tommy has not responded to the messages.
In the texts, Pamela texts Tommy that their family was cute when they were married and raising their two sons. She told him she believed the paparazzi broke up their union.
One source believed Pamela’s goal in texting her ex-husband was to break up his current marriage with Brittany. Another insider said the actress has no intention of getting back with Tommy and only wanted to express her gratitude for their past.
A source close to Tommy said Pamela has been repeatedly texting Tommy ever since he became engaged to Brittany. Another insider said Tommy has no plans to leave his wife.
Other texts showed Pamela being flirty with Tommy and admitting she still loved him. She told him she believed they would be together when they were older and apologized for past mistakes.
Pamela’s last text to Tommy was last month before her documentary premiered. She told her ex-husband that she was sorry for hurting him.
A source close to Brittany, who deleted a TikTok mocking Pamela after facing backlash, said she’d been attacked online since Pamela’s film was released. She claimed to have friends reaching out to her because Pamela made it clear in the documentary she wanted Tommy back.
Tommy has no romantic feelings for Pamela, according to sources. He reportedly wishes she would find a new man who makes her happy. The source said the texts have been triggering for Tommy and Brittany.
Pamela has yet to respond.